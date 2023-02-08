WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Wednesday after his office says he was lightheaded while at a Senate Democratic retreat.

Fetterman, who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke last May, was taken to The George Washington University Hospital for tests.

Fetterman’s office says “initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation. He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it.”

Fetterman attended the State of the Union on Tuesday night in Washington D.C.

Prior to his November election victory Fetterman’s doctor released a letter saying the then-candidate was recovering well after his near fatal stroke in May.

Fetterman’s doctor acknowledged in October that Fetterman continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty.”

Fetterman was able to participate in a debate hosted by abc27 less than a week after the letter was released. Since the stroke Fetterman has relied on closed captioning on the campaign trail, in the debate, and while working in the Senate. His doctor noted speech therapy would continue and concluded Fetterman is “well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

