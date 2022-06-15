(WHTM) — United States Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced the names of 20 Pennsylvania students who will attend the U.S. Service Academics in the fall. Senator Toomey nominated the students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

The students will graduate in 2026 and then start their five-year service commitment.

“One of the best parts of being a Senator is meeting and nominating outstanding young Pennsylvanians to the United States Service Academies,” said Senator Toomey. “Each of these young adults exemplify tremendous academic success, leadership, and character, and they stand out among their peers as selfless, committed Americans ready to serve their country. It’s a great honor to congratulate each of these bright leaders before they enter their respective academies.”

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

The students and their service academic institutions are listed below:

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

Tyler Lynch, Westmoreland County

Hailey Clayton, York County

Similoluwa Olanyi, Delaware County

Maxx Simeon, Bucks County

Emmett Carey, Bucks County

Elijah Burtner, Somerset County

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

Mitchell Baker, Chester County

Alexander Leyzerzon, Bucks County

Dylan Huffman, Chester County

Nathan Schmidt, Northampton County

Sophie Guerriero, Luzerne County

Adam Farmer, Adams County

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Spring, Colo.

Emerson Kettler, Bucks County

Max Haas, Chester County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y.

Connor Crymes, Chester County

Vivian Kong, Montgomery County

Caelan McMichael, Delaware County

Brendan O’Rourke, Delaware County

Nathaniel Gregoire, Schuylkill County

Meagan McHale, Franklin County