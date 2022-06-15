(WHTM) — United States Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced the names of 20 Pennsylvania students who will attend the U.S. Service Academics in the fall. Senator Toomey nominated the students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.
The students will graduate in 2026 and then start their five-year service commitment.
“One of the best parts of being a Senator is meeting and nominating outstanding young Pennsylvanians to the United States Service Academies,” said Senator Toomey. “Each of these young adults exemplify tremendous academic success, leadership, and character, and they stand out among their peers as selfless, committed Americans ready to serve their country. It’s a great honor to congratulate each of these bright leaders before they enter their respective academies.”
Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!
The students and their service academic institutions are listed below:
U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.
Tyler Lynch, Westmoreland County
Hailey Clayton, York County
Similoluwa Olanyi, Delaware County
Maxx Simeon, Bucks County
Emmett Carey, Bucks County
Elijah Burtner, Somerset County
U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.
Mitchell Baker, Chester County
Alexander Leyzerzon, Bucks County
Dylan Huffman, Chester County
Nathan Schmidt, Northampton County
Sophie Guerriero, Luzerne County
Adam Farmer, Adams County
U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Spring, Colo.
Emerson Kettler, Bucks County
Max Haas, Chester County
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y.
Connor Crymes, Chester County
Vivian Kong, Montgomery County
Caelan McMichael, Delaware County
Brendan O’Rourke, Delaware County
Nathaniel Gregoire, Schuylkill County
Meagan McHale, Franklin County
Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.