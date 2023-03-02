HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is the only state with natural gas drilling that does not impose a severance tax on this industry.

On Thursday, the head of the State Budget and Policy Center thinks it is time that changes. Republicans have fought against taxing the natural gas industry, saying it would become a burden and could make them leave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But, the head of the State Budget and Policy Center, along with democrats, said a severance tax is the fairest and most balanced way to generate revenue.

“We certainly do not want to put one of our industries in financial harm’s way. We expect them to pay their fair share just as anybody, whether you are a taxpayer or a business,” Representative Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) said.

We will see if Governor Shapiro supports a severance tax when he delivers his first state budget address later in March.