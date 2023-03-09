HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Akroosh announced that child care providers will be eligible to receive free carbon monoxide detectors.

Akroosh stated that the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) will be making two carbon monoxide detectors available to certified child care providers in Pennsylvania at no cost. These detectors are being made available following a carbon monoxide leak that affected a Pennsylvania child care facility in the fall of 2022.

“Because carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, without detectors it is not possible to detect a leak before people start to feel sick,” said Arkoosh. “As the state works to update regulations to require this important safety mechanism be in place at our child care centers, this opportunity will help providers increase protections at their facility right away. I urge all providers to take advantage of this opportunity to get new carbon monoxide detectors to safeguard their staff and children in care.”

This announcement comes day after Governor Shapiro announced a proposed increase of $66.7 million for childcare services, to help ensure that low-income Pennsylvania families will continue to have access to affordable, high-quality child care.

OCDEL will be partnering with School Health to purchase and distribute the carbon monoxide detectors using federal child care funding.

Certified child care providers will receive a promotional code that will allow them to purchase one or two detectors from School Health, which will be free through federal funding. You can order the detectors until April 30.