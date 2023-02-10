HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants for schools across Pennsylvania.
A total of 166 schools were awarded the grant, which will help create safer communities by purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.
“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my Administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”
The following Midstate schools will be receiving grants:
Equipment and/or Program Grant Awardees
|Perry
|Newport SD
|$49,059.00
|Cumberland
|Shippensburg Area SD
|$50,000.00
|Dauphin
|Susquehanna Township SD
|$49,998.80
|York
|York City SD
|$49,514.00
IU Nonpublic Equipment and/or Program Awardees
|Adams
|IU 12 – Delone Catholic HS
|$47,672.00
|Adams
|IU 12 – Corpus Christi Catholic School
|$34,129.00
|Adams
|IU 12 – Freedom Christian
|$50,000.00
|Adams
|IU 12 – Christian School of York
|$50,000.00
|Adams
|IU 12 – Shalom Christian Academy
|$28,907.00
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Kraybill Mennonite
|$49,976.20
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Hinkletown Mennonite
|$17,430.00
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Mt. Calvary
|$50,000.00
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – St. John Neumann Catholic
|$5,665.76
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Dayspring Christian Academy
|$47,355.00
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Janus School
|$49,624.93
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Lititz Christian Day
|$27,250.50
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Anchor Christian Academy
|$32,497.32
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Linden Hall
|$42,000.00
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Lancaster Mennonite
|$24,290.46
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Lancaster Country Day
|$48,888.69
|Lancaster
|IU 13 – Stone Independent
|$10,562.43
|Berks
|IU 14 – LaSalle Academy
|$18,055.00
|Cumberland
|IU 15 – Merakey (Carlisle)
|$34,462.05
|Cumberland
|IU 15 – St. Joan of Arc
|$49,867.23
|Cumberland
|IU 15 – Merakey (Harrisburg)
|$41,861.45
|Cumberland
|IU 15 – Seven Sorrows
|$36,067.50
|Cumberland
|IU 15 – St. Stephens
|$49,997.85
|Cumberland
|IU 15 – Hershey Christian
|$40,348.39
School Police Officer Awardees
|Lebanon
|Eastern Lebanon County SD
|$66,426.20
School Resource Officer Awardees
|Cumberland
|Shippensburg Area SD
|$75,000.00
|Dauphin
|Swatara Township PD
|$75,000.00
The full list of schools can be found here.
“Our educators and school administrators work tirelessly each day to ensure that students’ social, emotional, and wellness needs are met, and this funding will further support the resources that schools have at their disposal,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Providing comfortable learning environments that empower learners to achieve will ultimately lead them to infinite possibilities of success.”
A total of 43 local education agencies (LEAs) received equipment or program grants totaling $1.94 million, 20 received funding to hire school police officers totaling $1.4 million, and 20 LEAs received grants to hire school resource officers totaling nearly $1.5 million.
About $3.4 million was awarded to 83 nonpublic schools for equipment and programming.