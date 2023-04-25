HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Val Arkoosh, who is the Department of Human Services Acting Secretary for Pennsylvania, announced on Monday that the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season has been extended.

The season was supposed to end on April 28 but has been extended to May 12. Arkoosh urges Pennsylvanians who are behind on or having trouble paying home heating bills to apply before the new deadline.

“The LIHEAP season is now closing for the year on May 12, so Pennsylvanians who may still need help with their heating bills from this winter should apply now,” said Arkoosh. “LIHEAP helps some of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their homes safer. If you are still having trouble paying your heating bills, please apply by May 12 so LIHEAP can help ease this burden.”

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that is administered by the Department of Human Services that provides help with home heating bills, which allows low-income families to stay warm and safe in their homes. The program offers cash grants to help households reduce their monthly heating bills. LIHEAP also offers crisis grants to help with heating emergencies.

More information on LIHEAP can be found here.

The minimum LIHEAP cash grant is $300, and the maximum cash grant is $1,000.

The LIHEAP crisis grant, which has a maximum of $2,000, is a benefit for people who meet the poverty limits and are either about to have their heating utility service terminated, have already had their services terminated, or have less than two weeks of deliverable fuel.