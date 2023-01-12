HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro continued to unveil nominees for his cabinet on Thursday, announcing four economic and transportation advisors.

The Governor-elect announced nominations for Rick Siger to be Secretary of Community and Economic Development, former state Rep. Michael Carroll to be Secretary of Transportation (PennDOT), Sarah Hammer to be Secretary of Banking and Securities, and former state Sen. Pat Browne to be Secretary of Revenue.

“I’m proud to nominate this well qualified, bipartisan group of public servants. I’m confident Rick Siger, Mike Carroll, Pat Browne, and Sarah Hammer will bring new energy to Pennsylvania state government and help make us a national leader in innovation, manufacturing, and job creation,” said Governor-Elect Shapiro

Siger currently serves as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in Pittsburgh. He previously served under President Barack Obama as Chief of Staff at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Commerce.

“As Secretary in the Department of Community and Economic Development, I will work tirelessly to help our small businesses grow, foster innovation, and increase opportunities in forgotten communities across our Commonwealth,” said Siger.

Former Democrat state Rep. Michael Carroll represented portions of northeastern Pennsylvania from 2007-22, including as Democratic chairman of the House Transportation Committee from 2018 – 2022.

“I am deeply honored that Governor-Elect Shapiro has entrusted me with the leadership over a department that affects the daily life of millions of Pennsylvanians and ensures we can travel across the Commonwealth safely,” said former state Rep. Carroll.

Former Republican state Sen. Pat Browne served from 2005-22 representing Bucks and Lehigh Counties. He was elected to serve as the State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman and served in the state House of Representatives.

“I am humbled to have this opportunity to serve the Governor and the people of Pennsylvania, and to join an Administration that will work everyday to move our Commonwealth forward,” said former state Sen. Pat Browne.

Hammer is the Managing Director of the Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance and Senior Fellow of the Harris Alternative Investments Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is also an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School teaching an upper-level Juris doctor course on financial regulation.

“It is an honor to serve the Governor-Elect as the Secretary of Banking and Securities,” said Hammer.

Shapiro has announced several key cabinet nominations in recent days, including Education, Health, and Human Services.

Shapiro’s inauguration is set for January 17, 2023, and will be live-streamed on abc27.com.