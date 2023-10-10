PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags to immediately be lowered to half-staff to honor those who have lost their lives in Israel.

Flags will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, October 10, 2023, through Friday, October 13.

“I condemn the horrific acts of war in Israel by Hamas and their enablers. These attacks on innocent Israeli civilians are abhorrent and warrant world condemnation and outrage,” Shapiro said. “Our family has shared many special moments in Israel and our hearts break for those living this horror now. We stand in solidarity against terror and are praying for all people in Israel.”

The order comes days after Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern and central Israel killing hundreds of people.