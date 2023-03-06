HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, March 7, Governor Josh Shapiro is scheduled to face roughly 250 lawmakers at the State Capitol to deliver his first budget address.

Shapiro is expected to pitch a three-year incentive of up to $2,500 each year, in order to incentivize people to become certified as teachers, police officers, and nurses in Pennsylvania.

This money comes in the form of a tax credit, which is meant to help deal with long-standing staffing issues in those critical fields.

Alongside the monetary incentive, Shapiro is looking to zero-in on education.

“We know in some of these areas that it’s more than just reading and writing. They have social economic issues. How do we make those students safe in school, how do we make sure they have what they need? I think we have an opportunity here to do something big, and I would love us to do that,” explained Senator Kim Ward (R), Senate President Pro Tempore.

Ward says that she’s also hoping the Governor will discuss the energy industry.

Shapiro will be giving his budget address at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.