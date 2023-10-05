(WHTM) – Governor Shapiro in Northampton Township today was unveiling a new state investment into outdoor recreation.

Joined by the Bethlehem mayor and D-C-N-R staff, the governor announced that $52.5 million will be invested into more than 225 recreation and conservation projects across Pennsylvania.

Trails, river conservation, and developing recreational areas will benefit from the funds.

Outdoor rec continues to be a big part of the state’s economy.

Shapiro said, “All told our outdoor recreation counts for $14 billion it adds to Pennsylvania’s economy every year and it sustains 150,000 jobs in our commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania attracts 40 million visitors annually to its 124 state parks.