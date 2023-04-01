PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — I’m sure we’re all guilty of sitting down and watching an episode of Shark Tank, and then thinking what unique product we’d make if we were on the show.

Many Shark Tank pitches start with a basic idea made by your average, every day person. How many Pennsylvanians have made it onto the show?

abc27 has compiled a list of products pitched on Shark Tank that are from, originated in, or are based in Pennsylvania.

These are not all of the pitches, as there are close to 1,300 products that have been pitched on the show.

Scrub Daddy

Founder of the Scrub Daddy, Aaron Krause, is from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. The businessman is the inventor and CEO of Scrub Daddy, which is a smiley-faced sponge that changes texture with water temperature. Lori Greiner invested in Scrub Daddy and now it is one of, if not the biggest, successes from Shark Tank.

EmergenSee

The founder of the phone application, EmergenSee, was Phil Reitnour of Philadelphia. The app was created to allow users to share their locations with others while in an emergency. All of the sharks turned down EmergenSee.

FlexScreen

Founder of the FlexScreen, Joe Altieri, is from Pittsburgh. Altieri’s company is currently based in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. He invented the product to be the “world’s first flexible window screen.” Lori Greiner ended up investing in FlexScreen.

HardBall Cider

Found of HardBall Cider, Geoff Deen, is from Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania. Deen converted his 75-year-old sweet cidery into a hard cidery and winery on his family farm, making ciders and naming them after different baseball pitches. Deen was not on the show Shark Tank, but he did pitch to Barbara Corcoran on the Rachael Ray Show.

OverEZ Chicken Coop

The founder of the OverEZ Chicken Coop, Chet Beiler, is from Lancaster County. Bailer invented the chicken coop to help families who are looking to have a more sustainable lifestyle and have fresh eggs of their own. All of the sharks turned down OverEZ Chicken Coop.

Puppy Cake

The founder of Puppy Cake, Kelly Costello, has the company based out of Portersville, Pennsylvania. Puppy Cake was invented to provide a healthy and satisfying treat for dogs, as well as a fun experience for their owners. All of the sharks turned down Puppy Cake.

SPERGO

The founder of SPERGO, Trey Brown, is from Philadelphia. At the time, the 15-year-old business owner started his career at 12-years-old. SPERGO is a colorful and sporty apparel company, combining the words “sports” and “heroes.” Daymond John invested in SPERGO.