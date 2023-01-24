ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In addition to lowering the price of Diesel gas by 50 cents, restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz is lowering the cost of its Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) to 99 cents until the end of January at various stores.

DEF is used in vehicles with diesel engines with Selective Catalytic Reduction to reduce emissions. Its purpose is to clean up the exhaust gas on a vehicle before it is emitted into the atmosphere.

The average price of DEF at Sheetz stores is $3.50 a gallon. Now, at 99 cents a gallon until January 31, drivers can save between roughly $15 and $75 dollars depending on the size of their DEF tank.

The deal is not available at all Sheetz stores, however, but here is a list of where you can find it for 99 cents.

Pennsylvania

139 Route 6, W Coudersport

1867 Rich Highway, Falls Creek

205 N Center Avenue, New Stanton

718 Bellwood Road, Altoona

610 Route 22 Highway, W Blairsville

3014 Route 219, Kane

5235 N Susquehanna Trail, York

2298 Golden Key Road, Kutztown

3636 PA 31, Donegal

North Carolina

2521 North Memorial Drive, Greenville

1400 NC Highway 66, South Kernersville

2191 13th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory

1532 Salisbury Highway, Statesville

4005 Jones Sausage Road, Garner

Ohio

1101 North Canfield Niles Road, Austintown

5238 Alum Creek Drive, Groveport

5010 Corrine Drive, South Bloomfield

560 River Street, Madison

360 Center Street, Seville

321 State Street, Jeffersonville

Virginia

5015 Mudd Tavern Road, Woodford

550 South Airport Drive, Henrico

227 Conicville Boulevard, Mt. Jackson

West Virginia

268 Genny Loop, Moorefield, WV 26836

Key Facts About DEF:

DEF is filled into a separate tank on a vehicle

DEF is used in commercial vehicles with diesel engines

Refilling your diesel exhaust fluid is comparable to getting an oil change in your car. If you let it go for too long, it may result in permanent damage to your engine.