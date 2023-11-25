ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Snowmaking kicked off at several Vail Resorts Saturday morning in preparation for the season.

Liberty Mountain Resort is located in Fairfield, just outside of Gettysburg. Other resorts that are making snow include Liberty, Whitetail, Roundtop, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, and Seven Springs.

Making snow is no easy feat and is considered a science. It takes the correct combination of cold temperatures and low humidity.

“The goal today is to get some snow down. It’s early in the season for us, but we are taking advantage of any temps we can get and are excited to be on the board. We are hoping to see some temperatures tonight and we have a couple of great windows right now in the next week. We will be here any opportunity Mother Nature gives us,” Chris Blackwell, General Manager of Liberty Mountain Resort.

Skiers and riders have through Dec. 3 to buy their season pass. There is no official opening date for any local resorts, but abc27 will keep you updated when that announcement is made.