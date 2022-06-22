SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An email scam that targeted a Pennsylvania county Treasurer’s office is leaving police with questions as they investigate the loss of more than $11,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Somerset County Treasurer’s office received an email they believed was from the Somerset County Head Commissioner on June 8. The email asked for a wire transfer in the amount of $11,295 for goods and supplies to a known company.

The money was transferred the same day.

A second email reportedly came in on June 13, asking for another transfer of $23,470. That’s when it was discovered that the address sending the emails was fraudulent.

The second request was never completed and police were called.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The theft by deception is currently under investigation.