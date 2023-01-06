ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) — On Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available in South Central Pennsylvania for small businesses that were impacted by a drought from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.

The small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations impacted by the drought will be eligible to apply for the loans.

The declaration announced Friday will cover the Pennsylvania primary county of Cumberland and the adjacent counties of Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry, and York.

“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.

Any farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the disaster will be eligible to apply for SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers. Nurseries are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans for losses caused by drought conditions.

You can apply for the loan and find more information here.

Small businesses can receive up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.935 percent, while private nonprofit organizations can receive up to 1.875 percent, with terms up to 30 years.

The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid, had the disaster not occurred. These loans won’t replace lost sales or profits.