PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Many people make New Year’s resolutions about fitness, but walking on a treadmill can be boring. The “First Day Hike” effort aims to get people moving outdoors instead.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host almost 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we [hopefully] will continue throughout the year,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons. I encourage Pennsylvanians, and those visiting for the holidays, to consider taking a hike and to make the time to connect with park staff and like-minded outdoors enthusiasts.”

State park staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which usually traverse about 1-2 miles, according to the DCNR.

The DCNR said the following Pennsylvania state park and forest facilities are participating in hikes during the day on Jan. 1, 2023, with the counties noted for locations in the Midstate:

Black Moshannon

Blue Knob

Caledonia

Canoe Creek

Codorus

Cook Forest

Cowans Gap

Delaware Canal

French Creek

Gifford Pinchot

Hills Creek

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Kinzua Bridge

Lackawanna

Laurel Hill

Little Buffalo

Lyman Run

Marsh Creek State Park

Maurice K. Goddard

Michaux State Forest – Beaver Trail

Moraine

Nescopeck

Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Parker Dam

Pine Grove Furnace

Presque Isle

Prince Gallitzin

Raccoon Creek

RB Winter

Ridley Creek

Sinnemahoning

Susquehanna Riverlands

Tiadaghton State Forest – Pine Creek Rail Trail

Warriors Path State Park

White Clay Creek Preserve

William Penn State Forest – Buck Hollow Tract

“First Day Hikes are organized by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks. All 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012,” the DCNR explained.