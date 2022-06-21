CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m.

An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at the Tractor Supply store and then cut through a chain link fence to access merchandise.

The suspect stole three Coleman minibikes, one in the box and two without the box.

The suspect’s tractor-trailer’s stacks have some form of blue light on them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper McCleaf at 717-249-2121 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.