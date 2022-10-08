BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County are searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police are looking for 15-year-old Kiara Shaw. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. Shaw has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Budd Street in Exeter Township, Berks County.

Anyone with information on SHAW is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Exeter Twp Police Dept. at 610-655-4911.