LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 16-year-old Connor Michael of Unityville, Pennsylvania. Michael is five feet eight inches and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, and dark-colored sneakers.

Michael was last seen walking on Bradley Road in Unityville, Lycoming County at 4:30 p.m. on July 25. State Police think Michael may be at risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information regarding Michael’s location is asked to immediately contact State Police by calling 911 or PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.