LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Courtney is four-feet tall, weights around 40 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and black sneakers with white bottoms and Velcro straps.

Police believe Courtney could be at risk of harm or injury. If you see Courtney or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.