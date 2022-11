GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m.

On Nov. 16 at 2:25 p.m., police said Borgiet was located safe.

Police believed that Borgiet may have been at risk of harm or injury.