PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning residents of an ongoing scam targeting those who have applied for Property Tax/Rent Rebate and asking for bank account information.

Garrity is reminding Pennsylvanians that the state treasury department will never call and ask for bank information.

According to her department, scam callers have been claiming to be from the Treasury and asking for a bank account number supposedly for Property Tax/Rent Rebate payment to be made by direct deposit.

“The sad reality is that scammers never stop, and we all need to be constantly on guard,” Garrity said. “It sickens me that they’re targeting the seniors and people with disabilities who applied for a Property Tax/Rent Rebate, but these criminals have no conscience or compassion.”

Garrity is also reminding people to never give their bank account information or other personal financial information just because someone calls and asks for it.

“If someone claims to be from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, do not hesitate to contact us to confirm that it’s really us,” she said.

Individuals can contact the treasury by visiting their website: https://www.patreasury.gov/contact/.

Property Tax/Rent Rebates can be made through direct deposit but recipients must include that information on their application before submitting it to the Department of Revenue. The State Treasury recommends direct deposit over U.S. mail for a speedier process.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program exists to help Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

This year, the maximum standard rebate is $650, some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates.

Applications can be submitted online through the Department of Revenue’s myPATH system. Application statuses can also be checked using the Department of Revenue’s Where’s My Rebate? online tool.