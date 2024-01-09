HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Being a police officer can be rewarding, but is also risky. The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) released stats of officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

“It’s a challenge for us because it’s dangerous,” Joe Regan, the president of the Pennsylvania FOP, said.

25 officers were shot in Pennsylvania in 2023. Five of them were killed by their attackers.

“Five was way too many,” Regan said.

That’s the highest number of officers killed in any state for 2023.

The stats show that 378 officers were shot last year in the United States. That resulted in 46 being killed by gunfire.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the Commonwealth to have an officer shot in 2024.

“We were there to do an officer-involved shooting seminar,” Regan said. “The night before at 10 p.m. less than a mile from where I was staying a cop gets shot.”

That was in Monroeville – just east of Pittsburgh. The officer is expected to be okay. Regan says the number of ambush attacks shocked him.

“[There were] 115 incidents in the United States last year. 138 officers were shot and 20 were killed,” Regan said. “[They were] eating or sitting in their patrol car.”

Many officers understand the risk of wearing the badge and being an officer. They view it as their calling.

“I always liked to be the person growing up to be in the way of evil,” Philadelphia police officer Jose Hamoy said. “I like to be the person that’s going to be able to protect them.”

“There’s an inherent risk being a police officer,” Lt. Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg Bureau of Police said. “Everyone is aware of it when you do take the badge.”

It’s a risk that can weigh heavy on many lives outside of the officers.