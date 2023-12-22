(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Generosity abounds during the Christmas season but one anonymous person’s spirit of giving has surprised even the Salvation Army.

A common sight, volunteers of the Salvation Army spend countless hours during the holidays ringing bells to collect donations for their red kettles.

Recently, somebody, an unknown somebody, donated a gold mini-bar to the kettle at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road.

According to the Salvation Army, that donation is estimated to be worth some $2,000.

While it’s a hefty individual donation, the local arm of the Salvation Army is still short of its annual fundraising goal. The goal is to raise $130,000 in Erie and they are still slightly below halfway to that benchmark.