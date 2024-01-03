(WHTM) — Some students in Pennsylvania will now be debt free after an agreement was made between the Attorney General and the recently closed Pittsburgh Career Institute.

The $218,000 in outstanding debt that former students of Pittsburgh Career Institute were left with after the school closed in November 2022 has been canceled, the Attorney General’s Office said.

“The sudden closure of Pittsburgh Career Institute left many students with outstanding balances,” Attorney General Henry said in a statement. “It is only right that these students are not on the hook for those balances. My office is committed to helping students who spend much money, time, and effort on higher education and do not receive the promised benefits.”

PCI closed after the Department of Education announced that they would not accept PCI’s creditor — Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools — and were given 18 months to find a new one. Instead of looking for a new one, PCI, which at the time had less than 200 students enrolled, abruptly closed.

Under the agreement, the debt could not be transferred or collected, and it requires compliance with the Pennsylvania Fair Credit Extension Uniformity Act.

PCI offered students an education in healthcare-related programs and a veterinarian assistant program.

Since Jan. 1, the state’s AG Office has taken in more than $205 million in student loan debt cancelation.