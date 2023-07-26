(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Sunoco Pipeline L.P. announced today that they have entered into two consent assessments of civil penalties (CACP.)

According to a release, to resolve numerous violations of the Clean Streams Law, and the Dam Safety and Encroachment Act, Sunoco agreed to pay $660,000 for the violations that arose from Sunoco’s construction of the Pennsylvania Pipeline Project – Mariner East II.

The violations occurred from 2018 to 2021 in the following counties:

Chester

Berks

Blair

Cambria

Cumberland

Delaware

Perry

York

The CACPs will resolve Sunoco’s civil penalty liability for violations that are identified in the CACPs for which Sunoco hasn’t paid a civil penalty through a consent agreement or CACP.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we will continue to hold companies accountable for their actions and protect Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air and water. This money will help the Department of Environmental Protection keep Pennsylvania’s water clean,” said Richard Negrin, Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection. “This is a critical step forward in the Shapiro Administration’s continued commitment to delivering a clean water supply to every resident and business who calls Pennsylvania home.”

The first CACP will resolve the civil penalty liability in Exton Library Site in West Whiteland Township in Chester County for numerous infractions.

The violations include:

Unpermitted discharges of sediment into wetlands and into Valley Creek and Ship Road Run

Accelerated erosion and sedimentation

Failure to obtain permits prior to excavating

Placing concrete into wetlands and other Commonwealth waters on several occasions

The second CACP will resolve civil penalty liability for various violations in the following areas:

Cumru Township, Berks County

Blair Township, Blair County

Jackson Township, Cambria County

Upper Uwchlan and West Whiteland Townships, Chester County

Middlesex and Silver Spring Townships, Cumberland County

Middletown and Thornbury Townships, Delaware County

Toboyne Township, Perry County

Fairview Township, York County

Out of the $660,000 penalties paid by Sunoco to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were allocated to the following: