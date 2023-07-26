(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Sunoco Pipeline L.P. announced today that they have entered into two consent assessments of civil penalties (CACP.)
According to a release, to resolve numerous violations of the Clean Streams Law, and the Dam Safety and Encroachment Act, Sunoco agreed to pay $660,000 for the violations that arose from Sunoco’s construction of the Pennsylvania Pipeline Project – Mariner East II.
The violations occurred from 2018 to 2021 in the following counties:
- Chester
- Berks
- Blair
- Cambria
- Cumberland
- Delaware
- Perry
- York
The CACPs will resolve Sunoco’s civil penalty liability for violations that are identified in the CACPs for which Sunoco hasn’t paid a civil penalty through a consent agreement or CACP.
“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we will continue to hold companies accountable for their actions and protect Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air and water. This money will help the Department of Environmental Protection keep Pennsylvania’s water clean,” said Richard Negrin, Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection. “This is a critical step forward in the Shapiro Administration’s continued commitment to delivering a clean water supply to every resident and business who calls Pennsylvania home.”
The first CACP will resolve the civil penalty liability in Exton Library Site in West Whiteland Township in Chester County for numerous infractions.
The violations include:
- Unpermitted discharges of sediment into wetlands and into Valley Creek and Ship Road Run
- Accelerated erosion and sedimentation
- Failure to obtain permits prior to excavating
- Placing concrete into wetlands and other Commonwealth waters on several occasions
The second CACP will resolve civil penalty liability for various violations in the following areas:
- Cumru Township, Berks County
- Blair Township, Blair County
- Jackson Township, Cambria County
- Upper Uwchlan and West Whiteland Townships, Chester County
- Middlesex and Silver Spring Townships, Cumberland County
- Middletown and Thornbury Townships, Delaware County
- Toboyne Township, Perry County
- Fairview Township, York County
Out of the $660,000 penalties paid by Sunoco to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were allocated to the following:
- From the $390,000 Omnibus CACP
- $240,000 went to the Clean Water Fund
- $149,400 went to the Dams and Encroachment Fund
- $600 went to the Chester County Conservation District
- From the $270,000 Exton Library CACP
- $153,850 went to the Clean Water Fund
- $115,000 went to the Dams and Encroachment Fund
- $1,150 went to the Chester County Conservation District