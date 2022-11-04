PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — After announcing her tour including stops in Pennsylvania earlier this week, Taylor Swift on Friday announced a handful of additional performances for “The Eras Tour,” including another one in Philadelphia.

Swift shared the update on Twitter on Nov. 4. She will now be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 14 with guests Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams. She will also be in Philly on May 12 and 13.

Swift announced additional stops in Florida, Tennessee, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Washington, and California, as well, according to her tweet.

She will also perform at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on June 17, 2023, according to her website.