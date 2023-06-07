HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three telemarketing companies accused of using robocalls to ignore the Pennsylvania “Do-Not-Call” Law have agreed to a settlement with the Commonwealth, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced

The settlements will total more than $90,000 after the telemarketers contacted people on the do-not-call list.

According to the Office of Attorney General’s investigation, American Automotive Alliance, LLC, of Florida, and Delaware-based AM Protection, Inc., along with its owner Mariam Nasrati, marketed auto warranties in the pre-recorded calls. Ohio-based Mammoth Marketing Group, LLC, made calls marketing Medicare benefits to senior citizens.

“My office is committed to fighting back against telemarketers that call Pennsylvanians who make it clear they do not want unsolicited calls,” Attorney General Henry said. “These settlements send a stern message that telemarketers who break the law are not welcomed here.”

Pennsylvania law requires telemarketers to register with the Office of the Attorney General and provide a surety bond of $50,000. The bond ensures the telemarketing company is bound by state laws — which include being prohibited from making solicitation calls to residents registered on the “Do-Not-Call” list.

The investigation revealed that none of the three companies had registered as telemarketers with the Office of Attorney General, Henry said.

In some cases, it was reported that these calls appeared on call IDs as being from a local number, even though they came from out of state. This practice is called “spoofing” and it’s been on the rise nationwide, especially from scammers.

As part of the terms of the settlement agreements, or Assurances of Voluntary Compliance, all three companies are required to comply with the Pennsylvania Telemarketer Registration Act, including not calling residents with phone numbers on the “Do-Not-Call” List.