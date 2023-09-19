(WHTM) – JoAnne Epps, the Acting President at Temple University, has died, according to the university. She was 72.

At 3:10 p.m. the university announced that Epps “became ill” during the Charles L. Blockson Memorial Service and that she was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Almost an hour later at 4:09 p.m., the university confirmed “with deep heartbreak” that Epps suddenly passed away.

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” Mitchell L. Morgan

Chair of the University Board of Trustees said in a statement. “President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple.”

Epps “spent nearly 40 years of her life” serving Temple University, according to Morgan.

Epps, the university’s former law school dean and provost, was named to the post in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple’s first Black president. Wingard resigned in March after leading the 33,600-student university since July 2021.