(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of nature and history. There are dozens of state parks throughout the Keystone State. State parks are full of natural beauty and are great for a day trip, to go for a hike, or to just get away for the day.

Here are the top 10 state parks in the state of Pennsylvania, based on travelers’ reviews on TripAdvisor.

10. Promised Land State Park

Address: 100 Lower Lake Rd, Greentown, PA 18426

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews 264

Website

9. Colton Point State Park

Address: 927 Colton Rd, Wellsboro, PA 16901

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 320

Website

8. Cherry Springs State Park

Address: 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915

Rating 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 264

Website

7. Cook Forest State Park

Address: 113 River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews 301

Website

6. Hickory Run State Park

Address: 3613 State Route 534, White Haven, PA 18661-9712

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 429

Website

5. Leonard Harrison State Park

Address: 4797 Route 660, Wellsboro, PA 16901-7252

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 655

Website

4. Ohiopyle State Park

Address: Dinner Bell Rd, Ohiopyle, PA 15470-1029

Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Reviews: 765

Website

3. Point State Park

Address: 601 Commonwealth Pl Bldg A, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 937

Website

2. Ricketts Glen State Park

Address: 695 State Route 487, Benton, PA 17814-7505

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews: 848

Website

1. Kinzua Bridge State Park