(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of nature and history. There are dozens of state parks throughout the Keystone State. State parks are full of natural beauty and are great for a day trip, to go for a hike, or to just get away for the day.
Here are the top 10 state parks in the state of Pennsylvania, based on travelers’ reviews on TripAdvisor.
10. Promised Land State Park
- Address: 100 Lower Lake Rd, Greentown, PA 18426
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews 264
- Website
9. Colton Point State Park
- Address: 927 Colton Rd, Wellsboro, PA 16901
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 320
- Website
8. Cherry Springs State Park
- Address: 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915
- Rating 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 264
- Website
7. Cook Forest State Park
- Address: 113 River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews 301
- Website
6. Hickory Run State Park
- Address: 3613 State Route 534, White Haven, PA 18661-9712
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 429
- Website
5. Leonard Harrison State Park
- Address: 4797 Route 660, Wellsboro, PA 16901-7252
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 655
- Website
4. Ohiopyle State Park
- Address: Dinner Bell Rd, Ohiopyle, PA 15470-1029
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5.
- Reviews: 765
- Website
3. Point State Park
- Address: 601 Commonwealth Pl Bldg A, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 937
- Website
2. Ricketts Glen State Park
- Address: 695 State Route 487, Benton, PA 17814-7505
- Rating: 5 out of 5
- Reviews: 848
- Website
1. Kinzua Bridge State Park
- Address: 296 Viaduct Rd, Kane, PA 16735, Mount Jewett, PA 16740
- Rating: 5 out of 5
- Reviews: 667
- Website.