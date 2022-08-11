CHESWICK, Pa. (WHTM) — The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Ride will be taking place this Saturday, August 13. According to the Manor Township VFC Facebook page, there will be well over 1,000 bikes on the ride.

This memorial ride is to honor Brian Shaw, an officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in New Kingston, Pennsylvania in November of 2017.

The ride will begin at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center located on 1877 Shriners Way. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and kickstands will go up at 10 a.m. People who pre-register will receive a t-shirt, wristband, and admission to the event.

There will also be an event taking place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location. There will be live entertainment, games, food, and beverages. Funds raised will go towards a scholarship in Brian Shaw’s memory.

The Manor Township VFC Facebook page stated that the ride is going to proceed through municipalities including Ford City, Manor Township, and Bethel Township. More information about the route can be found on their Facebook page.