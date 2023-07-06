(WHTM) — As the planet’s average temperature hit record highs this week, some people may be looking for ways to get out of the sun.

While staying inside or hitting the pool may help with escaping the heat, another option to cool down may be hidden just beneath the surface, where temperatures remain in the 50s, even in the summer.

According to Tripadvisor, here are the Pennsylvania caves and caverns that you’ve grotto go visit.

Indian Echo Caverns

Located in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, the average temperature year-round in these caverns is just 52 degrees. According to their website, the cave was cut through 440 million-year-old Beekmantown limestone and formed through water erosion.

Lincoln Caverns and Whisper Rocks

This site is located in Huntington, Pennsylvania and also has an average year-round temperature of 52 degrees. According to their website, visitors can tour two crystal caverns and see a wide variety of cave formations, or speleothems, including stalactites, flowstones, crystals, and more.

Laurel Caverns

Laurel Caverns, located in Farmington, Pennsylvania, is home to the state’s largest cave. According to their website, the cave is a natural calcareous sandstone cave and the year-round average temperature is 52 degrees.

Lost River Caverns

Located in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, The Lost River Caverns is a natural limestone cavern with an average year-round temperature of 52 degrees. According to their website, the cave’s history includes ballroom dances, college fraternity initiations, and prohibition-era bootlegging.

Crystal Cave

Crystal Cave is located in Kutztown, Pennsylvania and has an average temperature of 54 degrees. According to their website, Crystal Cave is Pennsylvania’s first show cave discovered by accident in 1871.

Coral Caverns

This family-run site is located in Manns Choice, Pennsylvania. With a rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor, visitors have written about seeing sea creatures and coral fossils and commended its educational tours.

Woodward Cave and Campground

Located in Woodward, Pennsylvania, this spot is a solutional cave and was formed by the removal of bedrock by groundwater and underground streams. According to their website, the large cave includes five rooms in which visitors can see speleothems including dripstone, flowstone, stalactites, stalagmites, and more.

Black-Coffey Caverns

This family-run spot is located in Greencastle, Pennsylvania and temperatures range from 50 to 55 degrees. On their Facebook page, the caverns recommend visitors bring a flashlight and wear sneakers or boots due to muddy areas.