(WHTM) — One of the most popular names in food television is telling the world his favorites.

Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. So, it’s pretty safe to say Fieri has seen (and tasted) a lot of different restaurants throughout the country.

The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to Fieri, is in the City of Brotherly Love.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat is located in the middle of downtown Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2005 and is owned by a husband and wife duo, they are making a name for themselves with something called a Southern Jewish style of cooking. They draw inspiration from their southern and east coast cultural identities as well as some Tex-Mex styles of cooking.

The menu offers classics like chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, as well as traditional matzo ball soup, and challah french toast.

Mashed.com states that when Fieri came to the restaurant back in 2011, they were able to create a new take on an old-school Frito pie. There was the brisket Frito pie, made with meat cooked for five hours before it’s sliced and pan-fried. And one of their former legendary top sellers was a chicken chili Frito pie.

The restaurant is located at 800 N. Fourth Street in Philadelphia and is open seven days a week.