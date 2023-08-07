WHITEHALL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cheesecake Factory says they will be opening a new Pennsylvania location later this year.

According to the Lehigh Valley Mall, the new Cheesecake Factory will be unveiled inside the property at 250 Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall.

“Lehigh Valley Mall is thrilled to have The Cheesecake Factory join our dining community,” Elizabeth DiDuca, Lehigh Valley Mall, Director of Marketing and Business Development said. “The addition of the new, fan-favorite restaurant will allow us to deliver a unique and memorable dining experience for our guests to enjoy during their visit to the center.”

The new location, which will be adjacent to the Lifestyle Shops, is going to feature 8,900 square feet of indoor dining space along with 1,200 square feet of outdoor patio dining space. According to the news release, the new Cheesecake Factory location will feature more than 250 menu selections.

Some of these menu selections will feature:

Appetizers

Flatbread pizzas

Pasta

Seafood

Steak

Sandwiches and more!

“The Cheesecake Factory is pleased to open our first greater Lehigh Valley location at Lehigh Valley Mall later this year,” David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated said. “Lehigh Valley Mall is a wonderful property and we look forward to opening there and serving guests from the local area.”

The new Cheesecake Factory is slated to open in late 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.