PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — So no one told you The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Philadelphia? (Clap clap clap clap).

The FRIENDS Experience, “The One Near Philadelphia,” will be located at 160 N. Gulph Road at the King of Prussia Mall. Tickets are set to go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. You can click here for more ticket information.

The FRIENDS Experience is an interactive and immersive experience that features several nostalgia-packed rooms and attractions. You can explore Monica’s kitchen and see the iconic “Friends” fountain.

You’ll also be able to explore the show’s history and see important props from the show. You can peek around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or help Ross with the famous sofa pivot.

You can also grab a drink at Central Perk and sit on the legendary orange couch.

You can commemorate your visit with exclusive products sold at the onsite “Friends” retail store. The store will be open to ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

“The FRIENDS Experience invites fans to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before,” said Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of OGX. “We are looking forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to the City of Brotherly Love.”

The FRIENDS Experience will be at the King of Prussia Mall from Feb. 10 to May 29, 2023.