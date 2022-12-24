HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced on Saturday that they are urging members of the public to conserve energy over the holiday weekend.

The announcement follows the announcement made by the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic-region, PJM Interconnection.

PJM Interconnection issued an expanded cold weather alert and request for conservation in Pennsylvania, as well as in 12 other states and the District of Columbia.

Consumers are asked to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

PJM advises consumers to follow these tips:

Set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits

Postpone the use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers until other times

Turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances

Consumers are also advised to take the following steps to enhance their comfort during this wave of cold weather with increasing electricity: