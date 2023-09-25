(WHTM)– A proposed bill would require all Pennsylvania state parks and forests to have posted information about suicide awareness and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

House Bill 1705 is proposed by State Reps. Kristin Marcell (R-Richboro) and KC Tomlinson (R-Bensalem), and it would have all parks throughout the Commonwealth have posts with information regarding suicide awareness.

“With 164 suicides tragically occurring at Pennsylvania state parks and forests since 2010, we hope more awareness can help save lives,” Marcell said. “If there is even a small chance this action will result in a person choosing not to end his or her life, it is clearly a step worth taking.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline connects those who may be thinking about suicide, or anyone who needs emotional support, with a trained crisis worker. The hotline is manned 24/7 and is free to call.

“We have come a long way in developing resources to assist those who are contemplating suicide,” Tomlinson said. “Studies show that when people think twice about suicide by receiving a text or a call or seeing a sign, the chances of them changing their mind increase. In honor of Lindsey, we need to show people that hope and help are available.”