If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance in Pennsylvania

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Some have also called it the “Hay Moon” or “Thunder Moon.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the full Buck Moon rises at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening, but will appear in full and can be viewed as early as Tuesday and through early Friday morning.

The DCNR says if you look to the East/Southeast predawn, you also can catch a glimpse of four planets in a row: Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.