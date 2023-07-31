(WHTM)–The scenery in cities can sometimes really be rich, and in Pennsylvania that also means in history with the countless old buildings and sites.

According to WorldAtlas’ website, Pennsylvania is home to many pretty cities with tons of history, and some of them are in the Midstate.

Gettysburg

Maybe one of the most historic cities in the Commonwealth, Gettysburg in Adams County is a place that attracts many tourists to its National Military Park. Gettysburg also has many different local boutiques, art galleries, antique stores and restaurants for people to visit.

Wellsboro

Wellsboro in Tioga County is surrounded by the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, which offers plenty of hiking opportunities and the town itself is known for its tree-lined Wellsboro Green.

Bloomsburg

Besides being home to Bloomsburg University, the park and nearby Columbia County Historical and Genealogical Society offers visitors a glimpse into the history and art of the town. There are also plenty of scenic opportunities for nature lovers, as they can stroll River Walk it nearby Ricketts Glen State Park’s waterfalls.

Doylestown

You can find Doylestown in Bucks County which houses the Mercer Museum and the James A. Michener Art Museum. Doylestown’s Main Street is also lined up with many boutiques, galleries, and cafes and Peace Valley Park has lakeside views which offer opportunities for boating.