(Stacker) – Americans travel billions of cumulative interstate miles every year—statistically, accidents are almost a certainty. Still, many traffic crashes and subsequent fatalities are avoidable.

In 2020, nearly 39,000 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes on U.S. roadways—an increase of roughly 7% from 2019, according to the most recent data released in 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In nearly half of all fatal crashes, drivers were either speeding, impaired by alcohol, not wearing a seat belt, or some combination of those three, according to NHTSA.

Highway driving, in particular, can lead to more serious or fatal accidents than on other roadways because vehicles are traveling at much greater speeds.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has earmarked tens of billions of dollars for programs that will improve road safety in the U.S., including programs to improve physical infrastructure, vehicle safety, and data collection.

Stacker ranked data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to identify the highways in Pennsylvania that had the most fatalities from auto crashes in 2020. Ties were broken by the total quantity of crashes where possible.

#19. US-40 National Pike

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#19. US-202 Us 202 Pkwy

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#19. US-19 Perry Hwy

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#19. US-13 Hunting Park Ave

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#19. US-13 Frankford Ave

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#19. US-13 Bristol Pike

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#19. SR-6001 Roosevelt Bl

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#11. US-422 Cumberland St

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#11. US-22 Lehigh Valley Trwy

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#11. SR-8 William Flynn Hwy

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#11. SR-2038 County Line Rd

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#11. SR-1009 Bustleton Ave

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#11. SR-1005 Castor Ave

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#11. I-80 Z H Confair Memorial Hwy

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#11. I-476 Mid County Expy

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#10. US-1 Roosevelt Blvd

– Total fatalities: 5

– Number of crashes: 5

#8. SR-3007 Kelly Dr

– Total fatalities: 6

– Number of crashes: 5

#8. I-81 American Legion Mem Hw

– Total fatalities: 6

– Number of crashes: 5

#7. US-22 William Penn Hwy

– Total fatalities: 6

– Number of crashes: 6

#6. SR-1004 Erie Ave

– Total fatalities: 7

– Number of crashes: 5

#5. I-76 Mainline Tpke

– Total fatalities: 9

– Number of crashes: 4

#4. I-95 Delaware Expy

– Total fatalities: 9

– Number of crashes: 7

#2. US-30 Lincoln Hwy

– Total fatalities: 11

– Number of crashes: 11

#2. SR-611 Broad St

– Total fatalities: 11

– Number of crashes: 11

#1. I-81 American Legion Mem Hwy

– Total fatalities: 12

– Number of crashes: 9