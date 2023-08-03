(NEXSTAR) – More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen in 2022. They found two pickups took the top spots nationwide.

The most frequently stolen vehicle was the full-size Chevrolet pickup truck, followed by full-size Ford pickups, according to the NICB analysis.

It’s no surprise thieves target Chevy and Ford pickups – they are abundant. The Ford F-Series and the Chevy Silverado were the two top-selling vehicles last year, according to Car and Driver.

Two popular Honda sedan models took the No. 3 and 4 spots on the list of most-stolen vehicles.

The most frequently stolen vehicles nationwide in 2022, according to the NICB, were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Ford pickup (full size) Honda Civic Honda Accord Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Elantra Kia Optima Toyota Camry GMC pickup (full size) Honda CR-V

In 2022, reports of vehicle thefts rose 7% over the previous year, the NICB said.

In Pennsylvania, these were the most stolen vehicles, according to the NICB:

Honda Accord – 679 Hyundai Sonata – 607 Hyundai Elantra – 597 Ford Pickup (Full Size) – 532 Nissan Altima – 520 Toyota Camry – 515 Kia Motors Corporation Optima – 490 Honda Civic – 472 Toyota Corolla – 369 Jeep Grand Cherokee – 359

The most popular vehicle in Pennsylvania, according to J.D. Power, did not make the list, that being the Honda CR-V. The most popular used car in Pennsylvania is the Ford F-150, according to a report from Stacker using data from iSeeCars.com.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.

The FBI reported an estimated $6.4 billion was lost to vehicle theft in 2019, the last year of available data.

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.