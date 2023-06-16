Teen drivers are most vulnerable on the roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day, AAA says. (Getty Images)

(WHTM) – The number of distracted driving citations issued in Pennsylvania has been declining since 2018, according to data published by pacourts.us in April.

The data, pulled from the PA courts case management system and Philadelphia Municipal Court traffic division eTIMS system, shows 1,941 total distracted citations in 2022, marking a 10% decrease from 2021, and a 60% decrease from 2018.

In Pennsylvania distracted driving citations can be issued for:

Using headphones while driving Using a handheld phone while driving a commercial vehicle Texting while driving

But while the statewide total has been decreasing, several counties in Central Pennsylvania were in the top 10 for most citations issued from 2018 to 2022. Cumberland, Lancaster, York and Dauphin counties accounted for 16% of the total citations issues during the five years.