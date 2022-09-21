NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Pennsylvania have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times.

The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.

Italian restaurant Andiario opened in West Chester serving dishes such as Pennsylvania guinea hens coated in a cream sauce thick with local mushrooms. Their menu changes every week and is inspired by the season. They are generally open Wednesday-Saturday with dinner at $75 per person. Reservation for the following month become available to book online at noon on the 20th of the current month.

Apteka in Pittsburgh is a vegan Eastern European restaurant that opened in 2016. They are open Friday-Sunday from 5-10 p.m. serving pierogis, Kluski Slaskie, and Kotlet Selerowy. They offer cafe-style ordering and can take reservations for parties of 4 or more.

Gabriella’s Vietnam in Philadelphia has been open for less than two years serving locally sourced food from farmer’s markets. They are open Tuesday-Sunday serving Thức ăn đường phố, Lẩu, and Thức ăn đặc biệt.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Orhwe major dining destinations earned multiple entries on the list, including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, but but smaller cities – including Ashland, Oregon and Madison, Wisconsin also made a list.

New York Times Best Restaurants in America 2022 list features a mix of brand-new locations and places that have been around for decades. You can see the full list of 50 restaurants here.