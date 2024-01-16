(WHTM) — Winter storms are common in Pennsylvania. But did you know that there are different names of systems that cause heavy snow in the state?

The National Weather Service (NWS) states that Pennsylvania sees the heaviest snow from four types of systems: Lake Effect, Nor’easters, Alberta Clippers, and Squall Lines. Each system has a different name due to the way they form.

Lake Effect Snow

The NWS states that lake-effect snow is formed when cold air moves across the Great Lakes and picks up moisture and warmth from the warmer lakes. The way this process can be stopped if the lake freezes over.

Lake effect snow systems can cause extremely heavy snow, primarily in the northwest portion of the state. These bands of snow can be heavy and last for a long time. The NWS states that the sun could be out in one area, but one mile down the road, there could be heavy snow due to how narrow the snow bands can be.

Nor’easters

These types of storms occur when an area of low pressure strengthens as it moves northward along the east coast. The name also comes from strong northeast winds that accompany the storm as it passes over New England.

These types of storms usually cause heavy snow across the Poconos and the central mountains but can cause light or even no snow over the western portions of the state. The snow with these systems can be heavy and wet and can sometimes mix with rain or sleet.

Alberta Clippers

These storms (sometimes just called clippers) are fast-moving and drop down from the northwest near central Canada. The NWS says that clippers produce less snow than nor’easters, but the snow can be very fluffy and pile up so it is tough to clear off of surfaces.

Because clippers move through the area when it is very cold, mostly snow is seen as the main precipitation type.

Squall Lines

All snow storms can be dangerous but snow squalls can be particularly hazardous due to how fast they move and how intense the snowfall can be.

These events form as a strong cold front moves through the area, and the squalls form on the leading edge of the front. These storms can generate instability within the atmosphere, similar to how thunderstorms happen in the summer. However, squalls tend to be shorter than summer thunderstorms.

Because of the intensity of the snow in these squall lines, they can create very dangerous driving conditions with white-outs. This can cause massive pile-ups on interstate highways.