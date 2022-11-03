The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on June 8, 2022, released this image of seized catalytic converters (SBCSD)

(KTXL/WHTM) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly.

The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

Catalytic converter thefts have seen a “significant increase” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NICB said.

“There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals,” NICB said in a news release.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

A catalytic converter is a device essential to a vehicle’s exhaust system. Its purpose is to convert toxic exhaust emitted by an engine into more environmentally friendly gases.

Thieves steal converters for their valuable metals that turn a quick profit.

Here are the top targets for thieves in the northeast, according to CARFAX.

1985-2021 Ford F-Series

1987-2019 Toyota Camry

1989-2020 Honda Accord

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

1997-2020 Honda CR-V

1998-2020 Subaru Forester

2007-20 Subaru Outback

1990-2022 Ford Econoline

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

1993-2020 Nissan Altima

How are the catalytic converters stolen?

All vehicles manufactured after 1974 contain a catalytic converter. Hoping to obtain and sell its high-in-demand metals, criminals often use a jack and an angle grinder to steal catalytic converters in minutes.

The brazen crime comes at a high cost for vehicle owners. Many miss work, encounter transportation hardship, and pay $1,000 to $3,000 out of pocket to fix their vehicle.

However, experts and law enforcement officials explain the measures residents can take to protect their vehicles from these robberies.