PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With 2023 coming to a close, Google has released their Local Year in Search for 2023. This shows what local areas around the country were searching throughout the year.
Here is a list of some major metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania and some of what they searched for the most in 2023, according to Google.
Lancaster Area
Google stated that the Lancaster area was ranked fourth in the country in top trending searches for “poker face”
“Air quality near me” was the area’s top trending “near me” search.
Other “near me” searches that trended include:
- Pawn shop near me
- Rage room near me
- Greenhouses near me
- Haircut near me
Top Five Trending Tour Searches
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- Renaissance World Tour
- Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour
- ProbleMATTic World Tour
- Guns N’ Roses 2023 Tour
Top Five Trending TV Show Searches
- The Last of Us
- The Night Agent
- The Golden Bachelor
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Poker Face
Altoona Area
Altoona was the only place in the country where “dog rescues near me” was the top trending search.
The Last of Us was the area’s top trending TV show.
Other “near me” searches that trended include:
- Air quality near me
- Rage room near me
- Smoothies near me
- Bagels near me
Top Five Trending Tour Searches
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- It’s All a Blur Tour
- Peace Out: The Farewell Tour
- Unreal Unearth Tour
- SOS Tour
Top Five Trending TV Show Searches
- The Last of Us
- The Night Agent
- The Golden Bachelor
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- The Fall of the House of Usher
Scranton Area
Scranton was the only place in the country with On Patrol: Live as a top trending search.
The area was the only place with “things to do with kids near me” as a top trending search.
Other “near me” searches that trended include:
- Air Quality near me
- Pawn Shop near me
- Food Pantry near me
- Halal food near me
Top Five Trending Tour Searches
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- Renaissance World Tour
- ProbleMATTic World Tour
- Portals Tour
- Welcome to Tha Carter Tour
Top Five Trending TV Show Searches
- The Last of Us
- On Patrol: Live
- The Night Agent
- The Golden Bachelor
- Daisy Jones & the Six
Pittsburgh Area
The Pittsburgh area ranked 2nd in the U.S. in top trending searches for The Fall of the House of Usher.
The area also ranked third in the country in the top trending search for “Catholic church near me.”
Other “near me” searches that trended include:
- Air quality near me
- Pawn shop near me
- Haircut near me
- Asian massage near me
Top Five Trending Tour Searches
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- It’s All a Blur Tour
- Renaissance World Tour
- Summer Carnival (Tour)
- The Mathematics Tour
Top Five Trending TV Show Searches
- The Last of Us
- The Golden Bachelor
- The Night Agent
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- The Fall of the House of Usher
Philadelphia Area
The Last of Us was the Philadelphia, PA area’s top trending TV show
The area was also the only place in the U.S. with batting cages near me as a top trending search.
Other “near me” searches that trended include:
- Air quality near me
- Pawn shop near me
- Plasma donation near me
- Aquarium near me
Top Five Trending Tour Searches
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- Renaissance World Tour
- It’s All a Blur Tour
- SOS Tour
- Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour
Top Five Trending TV Show Searches
- The Last of Us
- The Golden Bachelor
- The Night Agent
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Shrinking
