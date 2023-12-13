PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With 2023 coming to a close, Google has released their Local Year in Search for 2023. This shows what local areas around the country were searching throughout the year.

Here is a list of some major metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania and some of what they searched for the most in 2023, according to Google.

Lancaster Area

Google stated that the Lancaster area was ranked fourth in the country in top trending searches for “poker face”

“Air quality near me” was the area’s top trending “near me” search.

Other “near me” searches that trended include:

Pawn shop near me

Rage room near me

Greenhouses near me

Haircut near me

Top Five Trending Tour Searches

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Renaissance World Tour Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour ProbleMATTic World Tour Guns N’ Roses 2023 Tour

Top Five Trending TV Show Searches

The Last of Us The Night Agent The Golden Bachelor Daisy Jones & the Six Poker Face

Altoona Area

Altoona was the only place in the country where “dog rescues near me” was the top trending search.

The Last of Us was the area’s top trending TV show.

Other “near me” searches that trended include:

Air quality near me

Rage room near me

Smoothies near me

Bagels near me

Top Five Trending Tour Searches

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour It’s All a Blur Tour Peace Out: The Farewell Tour Unreal Unearth Tour SOS Tour

Top Five Trending TV Show Searches

The Last of Us The Night Agent The Golden Bachelor Daisy Jones & the Six The Fall of the House of Usher

Scranton Area

Scranton was the only place in the country with On Patrol: Live as a top trending search.

The area was the only place with “things to do with kids near me” as a top trending search.

Other “near me” searches that trended include:

Air Quality near me

Pawn Shop near me

Food Pantry near me

Halal food near me

Top Five Trending Tour Searches

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Renaissance World Tour ProbleMATTic World Tour Portals Tour Welcome to Tha Carter Tour

Top Five Trending TV Show Searches

The Last of Us On Patrol: Live The Night Agent The Golden Bachelor Daisy Jones & the Six

Pittsburgh Area

The Pittsburgh area ranked 2nd in the U.S. in top trending searches for The Fall of the House of Usher.

The area also ranked third in the country in the top trending search for “Catholic church near me.”

Other “near me” searches that trended include:

Air quality near me

Pawn shop near me

Haircut near me

Asian massage near me

Top Five Trending Tour Searches

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour It’s All a Blur Tour Renaissance World Tour Summer Carnival (Tour) The Mathematics Tour

Top Five Trending TV Show Searches

The Last of Us The Golden Bachelor The Night Agent Daisy Jones & the Six The Fall of the House of Usher

Philadelphia Area

The Last of Us was the Philadelphia, PA area’s top trending TV show

The area was also the only place in the U.S. with batting cages near me as a top trending search.

Other “near me” searches that trended include:

Air quality near me

Pawn shop near me

Plasma donation near me

Aquarium near me

Top Five Trending Tour Searches

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Renaissance World Tour It’s All a Blur Tour SOS Tour Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour

Top Five Trending TV Show Searches

The Last of Us The Golden Bachelor The Night Agent Daisy Jones & the Six Shrinking

To see more trends from Google, click here.