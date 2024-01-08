PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of 2022, 44.5% of households in the country own a dog. Many breeds are more popular than others, but which one is the most popular in Pennsylvania?

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out which breeds rank supreme in the U.S.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the survey, the most popular dog breed in Pennsylvania is the Bernese Mountain Dog. In addition, that breed was the favorite in eight other states around the country. The German shepherd ranked as the No. 1 favored dog breed in 16 states, the highest number studywide.

The Bernese mountain dog is big, powerful, and built for hard work, but is sweet and affectionate by nature, according to the American Kennel Club. They have an average lifespan of seven to 10 years. They are calm and strong, easy to train, and eager to please.

Forbes also stated that the breed that was the most popular in the nation was the Australian shepherd, followed closely by the German shepherd. However, the majority of dog owners selected “no breed in particular” as their favorite.