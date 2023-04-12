(WHTM) — Inflation has been on the rise in states across the country. But in some cases, it’s rising faster in some places compared to others.

Finance website Wallet Hub compared 22 major Metropolitan Statistical Areas across two key metrics using the Consumer Price Index. This index measures inflation.

The website compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics is available two months prior and one year prior to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.

The list shows that the MSA around Philadelphia is rising the most, whereas areas in Hawaii and California are rising the least.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

You can see the map and the chart below, which shows the data.