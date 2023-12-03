(WHTM) — Now that you know that an amusement ride that operated in Pennsylvania is now in Costa Rica, did you know that another roller coaster in a different park is now featured in many fairs in Germany?

Laser at Dorney Park in Allentown operated from 1986 to 2008. The ride was in the back of the park, where the park’s newest coaster, Iron Menace is being constructed for the 2024 season.

The ride was built and manufactured by Anton Schwarzkopf and is considered a double-looping model. The Historic Coaster Foundation said that this ride is one of only three Double Looping models built by Schwarzkopf.

The ride is 93 feet high, 2,200 feet long, and can reach speeds of over 50 miles per hour. During its first year at Dorney Park, the ride was called Colossus and operated in Brazil before coming to Pennsylvania in 1986.

After the 2008 season, the ride was dismantled and shipped overseas. The ride still operates but under the name Teststrecke, which is German for test track. The ride still tours Germany and occasionally the Netherlands, which is according the to Historic Coaster Foundation. The ride was featured at a German amusement park briefly in 2019 but now is seen at temporary fairs around the country.

The ride experience features a slow climb up the 93-foot lift hill. The train then makes a steep, right-hand dive directly into two vertical loops. From there, the ride makes a sharp left-hand curve up and through the middle of the loop. The ride then passes between the two loops and traverses a right-hand helix which leads into the break run, ending the ride.

To take a ride on Laser, click here. To see the ride as it appears at German fairs as Teststrecke click here.