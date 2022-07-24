(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the candidates for the U.S. Senate are starting to re-engage and sprint towards that Nov. 8 finish line. He will also talk about how some Republicans are suing the state over the law that gave us mail-in voting.

He will then be joined by Democratic State Representative Nick Pisciottano.

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

